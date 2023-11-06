November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek FM: ‘Constant contact’ over humanitarian sea corridor

By Iole Damaskinos0113
gaza child
A Palestinian man carries a child casualty following Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 17. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis said there was daily contact between Greece and Cyprus on the humanitarian corridor to Gaza initiative, while Greece is meanwhile sending aid to Egypt on Monday.

“I am in daily contact with Cypriot diplomacy and the Cypriot foreign minister,” Gerapetritis said in an interview with Vima on Sunday, adding that the sea corridor was a collaborative effort between Greece, Cyprus, and France, in coordination with international organisations, the United Nations, and Israel.

According to information relayed by the Cyprus News Agency, the Greek foreign minister spoke about his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days ago, and said the topic of the humanitarian sea corridor directly by sea to Gaza had been raised.

“We all understand that this undertaking has particular technical difficulties, because in the wider Gaza Strip there is no safe port for a ship to sail in,” he noted.

Security guarantees so that a ship can do so are required, Gerapetritis said.

“We are still in discussions to ensure as immediate, beneficial and effective humanitarian aid as possible to the affected civilians in Gaza,” he said, noting that regardless of the sea corridor, Greece is sending humanitarian aid through Egypt, on Monday.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

