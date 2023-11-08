November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Bachelor’s degree ‘is no longer sufficient’

By Andria Kades030
45 per cent of graduates ‘overqualified for their jobs’

Almost half of university graduates are overqualified for their job, Cyprus’ higher education director Dr Terpsa Constantinidou said on Wednesday, highlighting that modern-day graduates are expected to have a combination of ‘hard skills’ and ‘green skills’ to meet demands of the current labour market.

Speaking at the Economist 19th Annual Cyprus Summit, the education ministry official highlighted that a ministry study revealed that over 80 per cent of university graduates find employment, but 45 per cent said they are overqualified for their job.

During a panel discussion titled ‘Building an Educational Legacy – Creating Networks of Excellence’, Constantinidou said a bachelor’s degree is no longer sufficient in light of the emerging job opportunities.

To this end, she stressed higher education institutions must soon develop flexible study programmes such as micro-credentials, which can quickly adapt to the developing labour market, offering individuals the opportunities to acquire precise skills and knowledge that match the demands of emerging professions.

Constantinidou underlined the importance of supporting lifelong learning and removing barriers to education for all people. She highlighted that people of every age and background should be able to continue learning for their whole lifespan if they wish, and micro-credentials can be key in unlocking this opportunity and removing barriers.

Higher education institutions can be pivotal in promoting lifelong learning, she added, noting the education ministry is aware of its importance and has identified the development, implementation and recognition of micro-credentials as a top priority for Cyprus’ higher education system.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Government hopeful Pyla works will resume soon

Jonathan Shkurko

Deportation orders signed for migrants involved in fight

Nikolaos Prakas

Exhibition from Greece comes to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

UN special rep optimistic over progress on Cyprus talks

Jonathan Shkurko

Dhekelia power station will be upgraded, not closed down

Iole Damaskinos

Government focuses on sanctions compliance to preserve reputation

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign