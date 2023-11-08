November 8, 2023

UN chief: Gaza deaths show something wrong with Israel operation

By Reuters News Service
"there is no one left" says palestinian who lost three generations of his family in israeli strike
Palestinian Mohammed Hamdan, who lost 35 family members of three generations in an Israeli air strike, rests on a couch near the rubble of his family home in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip shows that there is something “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operations against Hamas Palestinian militants.

“There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields. But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong,” Guterres told Reuters NEXT.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after the militants killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 attack. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground invasion.

Palestinian officials said 10,569 people have now been killed, 40% of them children.

“It is also important to make Israel understand that it is against the interests of Israel to see every day the terrible image of the dramatic humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said. “That doesn’t help Israel in relation to the global public opinion.”

Guterres compared the number of children being killed in Gaza with the toll in conflicts around the world that he reports on annually.

“Every year, the highest number of killings of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds,” Guterres said.

“We have in a few days in Gaza thousands and thousands of children killed, which means there is also something clearly wrong in the way military operations are being done,” he said.

The U.N. report on children and armed conflict includes a list intended to shame parties to conflicts in the hope of pushing them to implement measures to protect children. It has long been controversial, with diplomats saying Israel exerted pressure in recent years in a bid to stay off the list.

