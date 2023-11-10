Cyprus-Greece summit addresses Middle East crisis, Cyprus problem

The first Cyprus-Greece Intergovernmental Summit took place in Athens on Friday, headed by the heads of state of both countries, who discussed the escalating crisis unfolding in the Middle East, as well as the Cyprus problem.

“Today’s meetings confirmed our excellent relations and outstanding cooperation between our countries on a wide range of issues,” Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides said in statements to the press after the meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis concluded.

The war raging between Israel and Hamas largely dominated the discussions, with Christodoulides said that although neither Greece or Cyprus are part of the problem, they can be part of the solution.

“Our two countries, as actors of security and stability in the region, have already undertaken important actions and contacts, offering concrete solutions to de-escalate the crisis and address the huge humanitarian needs,” Christodoulides stressed.

He referenced the much-touted maritime humanitarian corridor Nicosia has been suggesting, thanking Mitsotakis for Greece’s readiness to participate and contribute to the initiative.

The Greek prime minister applauded Christodoulides for his humanitarian corridor idea, assuring him that if technical issues are settled, Greece will be ready to contribute.

“We consider it a priority to contribute, through humanitarian posses and aid corridors. It is of utmost importance to protect civilians, especially women and children. That is why Greece and Cyprus are present and coordinating for a relevant initiative,” Mitsotakis highlighted.

Christodoulides also discussed with Greece’s premier the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and “the reaction of the Turkish side so far on the UN Secretary General’s decision to appoint an envoy to investigate the prospects of resuming negotiations, as well as the recent developments in the buffer zone and the Turkish side’s withdrawal from the implementation of what had been agreed upon.”

Mitsotakis reiterated that “the goal is to restart negotiations within the UN framework. Because the longer the current situation lasts, the more the tension will increase”, clarifying that “the two-state position is unacceptable to us”.

“We therefore look forward to the appointment of a new UN Secretary-General’s Envoy to explore the prospects for the resumption of negotiations.

He also noted the European Union “should also play a role in the resumption of negotiations, based on the European Council Conclusions of 30 June”.

“Our common goal is and will be to ensure that the European acquis is applied throughout the entire Cypriot territory”, Mitsotakis said, adding that Cyprus and Greece share the conviction that the effort to improve Greek-Turkish relations “will also be for the benefit of the Cyprus problem”.

Eleven members of the Cypriot government and their Greek counterparts participated in the council and held bilateral meetings earlier in the day, discussing asylum, migration, energy, the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, education, culture and shipping.

“This is a summit of substantial importance, with concrete results, with action plans to be followed, with deliverables and a mechanism to monitor the implementation of what has been decided,” Christodoulides said.

The next summit will take place in Cyprus next year.