November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Explosion outside Nicosia shop

By Tom Cleaver05
police car 01
File photo

An explosion occurred outside a shop in the Makedonitissa area of Nicosia in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said the explosion occurred at around 2:30am and caused damage to the shop front as well as causing a fire inside the building.

The fire was extinguished, and the scene was cordoned off by police.

Tests are now underway to determine the type of explosive used, and police are gathering evidence to work out the reasons behind the explosion.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

