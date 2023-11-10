November 10, 2023

Guest recipes with Tonia Buxton

Fig and Almond Cake

With Orange Blossom Yogurt

When they are in season I use fresh figs, but if they’re not I use the soft organic ones instead.

200g unsalted butter at room temperature

75g brown sugar

3 medium eggs

180g ground almonds

100g wholemeal flour

½ tsp salt

1 vanilla pod, split in half and seeds scraped out

1 tsp ground cinnamon

100g yogurt

4 tsp ground cloves

a pinch of saffron threads (optional)

12 figs

For the orange blossom yogurt

100g yogurt

25g icing sugar or 1 tbsp honey

4-5 tbsp orange blossom water

 

Preheat the oven to 200C. Line the base and sides of a 24cm loose-bottomed cake tin with baking paper.

Beat the butter and sugar together with a hand-held electric mixer until pale and fluffy.

Beat each egg separately, then, with the machine on medium speed, add them one at a time to the bowl, adding another only once the previous egg is fully combined.

Mix the almonds, flour, salt, vanilla seeds, saffron threads and cinnamon together in a bowl, then fold into the cake mixture. Mix until smooth, then fold in the yogurt.

Pour the cake mixture into the prepared tin and level roughly with a palette knife or a spoon.

Cut each fig vertically into four wedges and arrange in circles on top of the cake, just slightly immersed in the cake mixture.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 170C and continue baking for 60 minutes, or until it’s fi rm to the touch. Cover with foil if it starts to brown too quickly on top.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool in the tin.

To serve, mix all the orange blossom yogurt ingredients together in a bowl and serve it with the cake.

 

Turmeric Latte

If you really want to make a difference to your aches, pains and general health, drink one of these every day.

 

3cm piece of fresh turmeric, peeled or ¾ tsp ground turmeric

2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled or ¼-½ tsp ground ginger

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp almond, cashew or hazelnut butter

350ml water, or milk, hazelnut milk or oat milk for a creamier drink

½-¾ tsp ground cinnamon, plus extra to serve

1 tsp vanilla extract

salt and freshly ground black pepper

 

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and frothy. Then transfer to a small saucepan and heat gently until warm.

Pour into mugs, sprinkle over more cinnamon and serve.

 

Tonia Buxton has written four cookbooks and is a well-known TV celebrity and chef. For more information visit toniabuxton.co.uk

