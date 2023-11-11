A taste of Thailand

Inspired by visits to Asia, RODDY DAMALIS puts a spin on strong Asian tastes

Much of my inspiration has come from my travels. I’m privileged enough to have visited Thailand several times. These experiences have been a cultural and culinary milestone for me.

Thailand was my first Asian experience, and it blew me away. On arriving in Bangkok, I was astounded at the noise, the lights, the activity, the smells, the smiles. This city is alive 24 hours a day, and it is one of vast contrasts. Skyscrapers with rooftop restaurants and bars, floating markets where you will find all manner of fresh produce, much of which you do not recognise, here you can order any combination of ingredients and they get magically whipped up for you on the floating long boat, an incredible experience of organised chaos. Then there is the night market where there are countless street food stalls creating all sorts of exotic nibbles. I didn’t ask too many questions as to what I was eating, I just enjoyed the amazing experience. I was lucky as I have a friend that lives in Bangkok and was taken to places off the beaten track.

The island of Koh Samui was the opposite of the capital. It is green, exotic, slow paced and serene with magnificent white beaches and wonderfully hospitable people. Here I experienced the freshest fish I have ever had; it came out of the water in front of us and was prepared in a hut on the beach. The flavours of lemon grass, garlic, fresh coriander, ginger, chili, and lime which are the foundation of many Thai dishes have remained with me until today. It is a combination that I love and use often, as you will see in today’s recipes.

Thai Prawn Canapes

Serves: 6

Deliciously fresh flavors of lemon grass, ginger, coriander and chili with slightly cooked prawns… sublime…

1kg prawns (size 16/20 pieces per kilo)

2 large red onions (thinly sliced)

2 tablespoon grated ginger

2 cloves garlic (finely-chopped)

2 stems lemon grass (bruise by hitting with the back of a spoon or a mallet, then slice very thinly)

2 red chilies (thinly sliced)

½ cup olive oil

1 bunch coriander leaves (thinly sliced – not chopped)

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons fish sauce

½ cup water

2 heaped teaspoons corn flour dissolved on 1 cup water

Salt

Pepper

Rice crackers to serve

Place lemon juice, fish sauce and lemon grass into a saucepan and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.

Strain and replace liquid into the saucepan.

Add the corn flour and sugar, stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat.

In a large non-stick pan or wok stir fry the onions and garlic until starting to brown.

Add the prawns, ginger, chili.

When the prawns are nearly cooked, add the sauce and simmer for a minute or two.

Remove from the heat and place into a flat dish to cool (not a bowl where they will continue to cook in the remaining heat).

When cooled refrigerate.

When you want to serve, add the coriander leaves and serve. Place a layer of rice crackers onto a serving platter and place one prawn and some sauce onto each.

Thai Style Keftedes

Makes approximately 30

1kg pork mince

2 stems lemon grass (finely sliced)

2 cups fresh coriander (chopped)

3 cloves garlic

2 chilies

1 thumb size piece of ginger (peeled and sliced across the grain)

1 large onion (quartered)

1 large potato (grated and strained by placing in a tea cloth and squeezing out the excess water)

1 tablespoon baking powder

salt

ﬁne black pepper

oil for frying

For coriander dip

250ml strained yoghurt

2 cups finely shaved fresh coriander

Salt

ﬁne black pepper

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Place sliced lemon grass, coriander, garlic, chilies, ginger and onion into a food processor and pulse until pureed.

Place the contents of the food processor and all other ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix well.

Form into balls using a tablespoon to measure and place on a tray.

Heat the oil and place one meatball at a time into the pan cooking a single layer at a time, fry until golden.

Remove and place on absorbent kitchen towel and serve immediately.

For coriander dip: Combine all ingredients, mix well, and refrigerate.

Roddy Damalis is the author of two books, MY CY is a photographic journey through Cyprus, and MY LITTLE PLATES a guide to 100 adored recipes inspired by our beautiful island served over two decades at the beloved Ta Piatakia restaurant in Limassol. Roddy is a restaurateur, celebrity chef, food guru and consultant. He now operates My View, an exclusive private dining venue in his home. For more information and to purchase the books visit www.roddydamalis.com