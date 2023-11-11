November 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus trade deficit grows to €6.49 billion

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
cna tc3403eb823224149aa52b105d1f42239
Limassol port (file photo)

Cyprus’ trade deficit for the period of January to September 2023 reached €6.49 billion, compared to €5.8 billion during the same period in 2022, marking an increase of €685.1 million, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, the total imports of goods for the period of January to September 2023 amounted to €9.75 billion, compared to €8.65 billion for the same period in 2022, marking an increase of 12.7 per cent.

Moreover, the total exports of goods for the period of January to September 2023 were €3.26 billion, compared to €2.85 billion for the period of January to September 2022, indicating an increase of 14.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary data for September, total imports of goods were €1.1 billion, compared to €877.6 million in September 2022, recording an increase of 25.4 per cent.

Additionally, imports from other member states of the European Union (EU) were €637.7 million, and from third countries €462.7 million, compared to €564 million and €313.6 million, respectively, in September 2022.

Imports in September 2023 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment with a total value of €14.5 million, compared to €26.9 million in September 2022.

At the same time, the total exports of goods in September 2023 amounted to €440.8 million, compared to €288.3 million in September 2022, marking an increase of 52.9 per cent.

Exports to other EU member states were €82.9 million, and to third countries €357.9 million, compared to €121.6 million and €166.7 million, respectively, in September 2022.

Furthermore, exports in September 2023 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment, with a total value of €2.6 million, compared to €77.8 million in September 2022.

The Statistical Service also released the final data for foreign trade in August. According to that dataset, the total imports of goods amounted to €1.11 billion, compared to €973.9 million in August 2022, recording an increase of 14.6 per cent.

Domestically produced product exports, including ship and aircraft supplies, for August 2023 amounted to €220.4 million, compared to €119.5 million in August 2022, marking an increase of 84.4 per cent.

The value of exports of industrial products for August 2023 amounted to €214.1 million, compared to €112.4 million in August 2022, while the value of exports of agricultural products for August 2023 amounted to €5.5 million, compared to €6.1 million in August 2022.

Finally, exports of foreign products, including ship and aircraft supplies, for August 2023 reached €201.6 million, compared to €150.1 million in August 2022, marking an increase of 34.3 per cent.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bumble forecasts weak fourth-quarter revenue, shares fall

Reuters News Service

TikTok owner ByteDance offers to buy back shares from staff at $160 apiece

Reuters News Service

Lawyer confident in winning appeals against Laiki haircut case

Nikolaos Prakas

PwC Australia cuts 338 jobs as major bank ends 55-year audit relationship

Reuters News Service

Israel fears Cyprus’ humanitarian corridor could become Hamas arms route

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign