November 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Union begins registering retired Turkish Cypriots for Gesy

By Tom Cleaver02
Turkish Cypriots, who had paid into the Republic’s social insurance system, had been experiencing difficulties in signing up

The Turkish Cypriot Federation of Revolutionary Trade Unions (Dev-Is) has begun registering retired Turkish Cypriots who worked in the Republic to the health system Gesy.

Dev-Is explained they had been informed that some Turkish Cypriots, who had paid into the Republic’s social insurance system, had been experiencing difficulties in signing up for Gesy after it was created in 2019.

As a result, the union worked with Greek Cypriot trade union Peo to find a solution, with Dev-Is now offering appointments to help retired Turkish Cypriots sign up for the system.

Retired Turkish Cypriots who worked in the Republic and who wish to make an appointment with Dev-Is to sign up for Gesy are encouraged to call +90 (0) 533 844 05 38.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

