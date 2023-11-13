November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Symphonic Rembetiko brings Greek music to life

By Eleni Philippou04
Συμφωνική Ορχήστρα Δήμου Λεμεσού

The Symphony Orchestra of the Municipality of Limassol, under the direction of chief musician Francis Guy, will present the well-travelled Symphonic Rembetiko by Yiannis Belonis this month. The concert on Wednesday is part of the Great Greek Composers event series of the Pattihio Theatre.

The Symphonic Rembetiko is the first comprehensive attempt at a symphonic treatment of this repertoire, including songs by its most important representatives. Starting its journey in 2019, Symphonic Rembetiko has travelled a memorable path, winning over audiences and the laudatory comments of the press in Greece and abroad, contributing to the dissemination and promotion of Greek cultural heritage.

Musicologist and arranger Yiannis Belonis, after many years of collaboration with various symphony orchestras in Greece and abroad, undertook the challenge of transferring rembetiko to large concert halls. His collaborators are Kitrina Podilata, Betty Harlautis and Spyros Kleissas, who with their fresh, but at the same time faithful to tradition interpretation, breathed new life into the songs, transferring their deepest meaning unchanged to the next generations.

 

Symphonic Rembetiko

Concert by Symphony Orchestra of the Municipality of Limassol, Kitrina Podilata, Betty Harlautis and Spyros Kleissas. November 15. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.pattihio.com.cy

