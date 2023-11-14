November 14, 2023

Live music this week

By Eleni Philippou
chara miller trio

Plenty of live music events are happening this week, offering a variety of musical experiences to satisfy a diverse range of tastes across the island.

On Wednesday night, the Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant in Larnaca will host a cosy jazzy evening with a three-piece band. Chara Miller on voice, Emilios Patsalides on guitar and Ioannis Karseras on double bass will present a repertoire of jazz standards infused through their signature sound which is often referred to as “the velvet experience in jazz”.

Changing gears, on Thursday night the legendary Greek rock band Magic De Spell will put on a show to remember in Limassol. Ravens Music Hall will host the five-piece band which will perform their original songs in Greek and English and music their fans over their 40-year career know and love.

On Friday evening the Kalopedis Quartet will return to Sarah’s Jazz Club for a night of soul. George Kalopedis with his powerful tenor vocals comes from the tradition of male jazz vocalists influenced by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole. He leads the jazz band with Loukas Louka on piano, backed by the tuned-in, skilful rhythms from drummer Kris Grecian and double bassist Costas Challoumas. The band’s repertoire is swinging, classic jazz, soul and RnB with tunes made famous by male vocalists such as Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Michael Bublé, Ray Charles and Van Morrison and that’s exactly what they will perform this Friday.

 

capture

Jazz Night with the Chara Miller Trio

Live jazz music. November 15. Tudor Inn Bar & Restaurant, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €6. Tel: 96-511065

Magic De Spell

Greek rock band performs live. November 16. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. Doors open at 8.30pm, show starts at 9.15pm. Tel: 99-614100

Kalopedis Quartet

Jazz, soul and RnB. November 17. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open at 8.30pm. Performance starts at 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

 

