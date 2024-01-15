January 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

50% of month’s rain so far in three days

By Jonathan Shkurko00
004

The total precipitation in Cyprus from January 1 until Monday stands at just 31 per cent of the normal amount for the month, according to stats released by the Met Office. Almost 50 per cent of the calculated rainfall occurred in the last three days.

According to the Met Office, the average total precipitation from January 1 to 15 reached 32 millimetres, compared to the normal January rainfall of 102.4 millimetres.

In the last three days alone, the average precipitation amounted to 14.5 millimetres. Standout figures for the recent rainfall include 34 millimetres in Prodromos and 31.5 millimetres in Platania.

Breaking down the precipitation by region, the highest amount was recorded in Prodromos with 56.7 millimetres, equivalent to 29 per cent of the normal January rainfall. Following closely are Platania with 42.7 millimetres, representing 23 per cent of the normal amount.

Significant rainfall percentages were also observed since early January in Saitta with 40.6 millimetres, Polis Chrysochous with 38.7 millimetres and Pano Panagia with 32.8 millimetres.

 

