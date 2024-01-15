January 15, 2024

Winter Swimmers Fest coming to Napa

Brave enough to take a chilly plunge in the sea? An upcoming event invites winter swimmers and anyone interested to gather and celebrate the sport. Swimming caps, wetsuits and goggles on because the first Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Festival is approaching.

Organised by the Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Club together with the Ayia Napa Municipality, the one-day festival this Sunday will gather swimmers at Makronissos Beach in Ayia Napa for a morning dip, networking and socialising.

The event will kick off at 10am, opened by deputy tourism minister Costas Koumis. Between 10.15am and 10.45am a tai chi class and activities for children will take place while swimmers register their participation, which is free.

The actual swimming part of the event will take place between 11am and 11.30am followed by several speeches from organisers and official bodies.

Commemorative prizes will then be given to participants while Maria Ioannou gives a talk in Greek on the benefits of swimming. To warm up post-swim, soup will be served. Meanwhile, a beach volley exhibition will be held, accompanied by more games for children.

President of the Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Club Andreas Larkou said the club was established exactly one year ago and its goals are to promote winter swimming, set up a Pancyprian Association based in Ayia Napa and expand the festival to international horizons in 2025 by hosting swimmers from abroad and adding more days and activities to it.

For now, it is a one-day affair coming up on January 21.

 

Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Festival

Winter swimming festival. January 21. Makronissos Beach, Ayia Napa. 10am. Free. https://www.facebook.com/AyiaNapaWinterSwimmersClub

