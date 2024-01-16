January 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusTourism

Cyprus sixth in most searched holiday spots

By Jonathan Shkurko05
aphrodite 15710 1280
Aphrodite's Rock in Paphos

Cyprus ranked sixth among the most searched travel destinations for Britons in 2023, according to data released by Google.

Topping the list is Greece, followed by Spain, Italy, Portugal and Croatia in the top five spots.

In the top ten, following Cyprus are Thailand, Egypt, Malta and Morocco, rounding out the most sought-after locations for British travellers.

Within the category of islands, Rhodes emerged as the most popular in Google’s search engine, closely followed by Sicily.

Regarding cities, the United States claimed the top spot with Orlando, preceding Tel Aviv, Seville, Marrakech, La Rochelle in France, Delhi, Cork in Ireland and Amsterdam.

Google also reported that 2023 saw the highest number of travel searches carried out by Britons since 2019.

Furthermore, 2023 marked the third consecutive year of increased searches compared to the previous years in the relevant categories of flights, hotels and railway tickets.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Ikea recalls USB charger

Staff Reporter

One woman Andrew Lloyd Webber musical in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Wanted woman drives head-on into police and escapes

Iole Damaskinos

Italian court to decide on extradition of Turkish Cypriot lawyer

Iole Damaskinos

Paphos court orders parole for man caught driving intoxicated

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign