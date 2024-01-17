January 17, 2024

Deputy shipping minister heads to Miami

By Press Release
royal carribean
File photo: Royal Caribbean cruise ship approaching Miami. USA

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanoli, is leaving for Miami on Wednesday at the invitation of the Royal Caribbean company, one of the largest groups in the world active in the cruise sector.

The invitation from Royal Caribbean is part of the prospective strengthening of cooperation between the company and the deputy ministry of shipping, following the registration of the first cruise ship in the Cyprus registry in 2023, and the operation of the company’s office in Limassol as of in October. The Limassol office are the company headquarters for activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As part of the visit to Miami, the deputy minister will meet members of the Cypriot diaspora who are professionally active in the USA. Hadjimanoli will be accompanied by the Ambassador of Cyprus to the USA, Evangelos Savva.  

