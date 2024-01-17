January 17, 2024

Music for the soul at cultural foundation

Commencing the weekend’s activities and performances is a night out at the museum. Taking place this Friday within the grounds of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is a live music event by Trio Rondine. Three musicians will play rhythmic melodies among the museum’s collections in a free event.

Friday night’s 8pm performance will be held within the framework of an ongoing exhibition at the Foundation, Siko Psychi Mou. Once a month or so, the exhibition’s parallel activities include music nights and for January, it hosts the Trio Rondine ensemble for an evening of Mediterranean and Greek sounds and beyond.

Paulina Konstantopoulou, Andreas Papapetrou and Maria Zannetou make up the trio and with their guitars, mandolins, accordion and voices, they take their listeners on a journey across the Mediterranean. Their performances include contemporary songwriting and cinematic music and songs which combine traditional and contemporary musical elements. Apart from this, Trio Rondine also performs well-known themes from cinematic milestones.

This Friday, the trio will present traditional and contemporary songs of displacement and music of the uprooted. Enriching the visits at the Foundation, a series of free participatory workshops are also currently taking place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, within the Aisthiseis programme which brings the public closer to art and to the historical culture of Cyprus.

 

Trio Rondine

Live music by trio ensemble. January 19. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175

