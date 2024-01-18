The Cyprus Aviation Association that will be operating under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) was officially launched on January 15.
The Association aims to enhance collaboration among members, promote unity, protect common interests, and manage relationships internally and with government bodies like the civil aviation department and private organisagtions such as Hermes airports.
Its key focus will be maintaining high professional standards by upgrading businesses of the aviation sector, enhancing the skills of pilots, engineers, and cabin crew through Aviation Training Schools, and providing support to related organisations.
The Association is dedicated to advancing Cyprus’ aviation sector and positioning the country as a key global hub for aviation services.
During its first meeting the Association approved its Statute and formed a board of directors.
The newly appointed board of directors plans to propose ideas to government bodies, lawmakers, and other authorities and to have a say in changes in laws, rules, or standards affecting Association members. Additionally, the Board intends to actively participate in decisions that shape the aviation profession in Cyprus.
The board chairman is Antonis Christodoulides (Fly Modello – Royal Flight Center) and vice chairman is Chrysostomos Chrysostomou (Avioneer Consulting and Services Ltd).
Cyprus Aviation Association established with Keve’s support
