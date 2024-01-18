January 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fire set deliberately at tyre shop

By Staff Reporter00
firemen 04

Police in Paphos are investigating a fire that broke out in the early hours of Thursday in the courtyard of a tyre shop, which was set deliberately.

Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou said the fire was contained after being extinguished by firefighters, with no significant damage to the building reported.

Nicolaou added that the scene remains cordoned off, and examinations are continuing.

The tyre shop is owned by a 30-year-old individual in custody at the central prisons. The shop is currently being managed by relatives.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Paphos police searching for suspects in public prosecutor attack

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrested Turkish Cypriot lawyer ‘taken hostage’

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for stolen truck and religious artefacts

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Central prison raided by police

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign