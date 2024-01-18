January 18, 2024

Health minister meets with Okypy

By Nikolaos Prakas04
health minister

Health Minister Michalis Damianos on Thursday discussed major issues faced by the state health services organisation (Okypy).

Visiting the Okypy offices for the first time since taking on the role of minister, Damianos said that the meeting was meant to determine the solutions to current issues facing the organisation.

He added that he was confident that through cooperation, the problems will be much easier to solve.

The head of Okypy, Marinos Kallis said they would present the main issues the organisation is dealing with and the plans it has for the future.

He added that the minister is already aware of many of them and that they have a common understanding that better care for patients is needed.

According to Kallis, this can be achieved through cooperation with minister.

One of the main issues raised at the meeting was expanding state sponsorship.

 

