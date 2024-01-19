TV shows we love: Last Chance U: Basketball

Sports docuseries owe it all to Drive To Survive and The Last Dance. Without them, even the most spectacular, and impactful ones wouldn’t have stood a chance in the mainstream world.
This holds true for Last Chance U: Basketball, a compelling series that spans two seasons, delving into the triumphs and tribulations of the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) basketball team.
ELAC, a public university dedicated to providing education to those from less affluent backgrounds, stands in stark contrast to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood or Beverly Hills. It’s the Los Angeles we rarely see on screen – a place that adds authenticity to the narrative.
The innovative approach of following a team of college students striving to overcome immense challenges and make it big is nothing short of pioneering. Last Chance U: Basketball emerges as the real counterpart to Friday Night Lights, Peter Berg’s series on American football, where basketball replaces football, and real players take centre stage instead of scripted characters.
It also serves as the dark side of The Last Dance, portraying the poignant stories of the 99 out of 100 who don’t quite make it.
The series becomes a reflection of our own stories, resonating with moments when, for various reasons, we didn’t quite achieve our goals but gave it our all.
In common with Friday Night Lights is the coach, John Mosley, a real counterpart to Coach Taylor portrayed by Kyle Chandler. Mosley, tougher than Taylor, still exhibits the same humanity and love for his players, often expressed through tough love.
The pervasive impact of the Covid pandemic, a prominent theme throughout the first season, has deeply affected Mosley, reinforcing his realisation that his players desperately need help.
His cinematic outburst towards a player lacking effort is a standout sports moment, surpassing any scripted line.
“I have a choice, you don’t. I have 17 other choices. You have only one choice, and it’s mine.” Harsh but fair, reflective of a docuseries that everyone should watch at least once in their lives.
In its unfiltered portrayal of resilience and determination, Last Chance U: Basketball on Netflix offers a relatable glimpse into the journeys of those who dare to dream against all odds.