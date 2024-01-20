January 20, 2024

Photographing The Cyprus I Didn’t Know

The Union of Cyprus Journalists and the Turkish Cypriot Association of Journalists have jointly announced the launch of a bicommunal competition of journalistic photography. An Open Call is currently active and the selected works will be presented in a photography exhibition held in the buffer zone this spring.

The competition and exhibition are titled The Cyprus I Don’t Know and will focus on the daily lives of ordinary people in both communities. The concept behind its organisation is for Greek Cypriot journalists to photograph the daily lives of ordinary Turkish Cypriots, and vice versa. All journalists have the right to participate in the entire event, as long as they wish to photograph daily life on the other side.

The boards of the two organisations will establish an intercommunal committee to evaluate the submitted works and the selected photos will be exhibited in a venue to be chosen later.

Interested journalists have until March 31 to submit their photographs and the exhibition is scheduled to take place in early May, close to the World Press Freedom Day which is celebrated every May 3.

 

The Cyprus I Don’t Know

Photography competition and exhibition for Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot journalists. Application deadline: March 31, 2024. www.esk.org.cy

