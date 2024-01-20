Plan to boost Akamas museums

The government will soon announce a plan to attract more people to museums in the Akamas villages, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Saturday.
Speaking at the inauguration of three different projects in Inia, he said that a specific plan will be prepared in the coming months, providing incentives so that all the centres, including the Akamas Regional Museum of Rural Life, attract even more visitors.
He explained the plan aims to link the projects taking place in the communities.
“Once they are connected it will be much easier to promote them – and this is a responsibility that we as a state should take on”.
In the near future, before the summer season starts, the government will proceed with a concrete plan to attract more people to the area to visit all the museums, he added.
One of the Inia projects is the Aphrodite Thematic Route Project, funded by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism – NextGenerationEU and implemented under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
The two other projects were created from local funds. These are the Inia-Lara Turtle Exhibition and Education Centre, to which the president said he will allocate €20,000, and the development of the square, for which competent officials will evaluate the allocation of approximately €800,000.
Meanwhile, the president announced that for the period 2024-2028 the government has included provisions to cover the operational expenses of community infrastructures in all Akamas communities.
These infrastructures include exhibition and educational centres, environmental observatories, information centres about the region’s natural wealth, as well as museums showcasing folk art and culture. Among these is turtle centre that was officially opened on Saturday.
Simultaneously, the Government is advancing multiple initiatives for the period 2024-2028 to significantly boost the economic development of Akamas, both through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Plan of the National Forest Park of Akamas and through specialised support measures for Akamas communities.
These measures include subsidising agricultural landowners based on their plot sizes, establishing a Local Coordination Office for Akamas, initiating the planning and implementation of the primary road network in residential areas, and financing various public utility projects.