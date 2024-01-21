Permanent exhibition of British period at revamped museum

The revamped Leventis municipal museum of Nicosia tells the tale of the transformation of tiny, poorly maintained city contained within the constrictive Venetian walls into a modern, bustling capital.

Though the museum has always told the history of Nicosia, it has recently undergone a major renovation: from the traditional building in which it is housed, to the interactive, aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly exhibits.

The museum mainly focuses on the British period from 1878 to 1960 and visitors entering the newly renovated hall will travel back in time through the valuable exhibits and special thematic sections that outline the historical developments of the capital from 1878 to 1960.

The permanent exhibition presents urban development, social life, the economy, commerce, banking, education and transport, as well as struggles for freedom, and includes special references to important institutions such as the courts and the police.

It also tells the interesting history of the Nicosia municipality, revealing key milestones of life in the capital up to the present day.

The fashion displays have obvious visual appeal and show how dress evolved in Cyprus from the Ottoman period, which preceded the British rule.

From these long, loose garments, the eye catches the then late Victorian period fashion followed by the less constrictive gear of the 1920s and 40s.

This brilliant narrative of the recent history of Nicosia was made possible through the contribution of donors, from both Nicosia and beyond, who entrusted the museum with their family heirlooms and unique objects from their personal collections.

The exhibit tells the story of how Nicosia grew and developed throughout the period, as historically the capital had been one of the most underdeveloped areas.

“In 1878 Nicosia was still confined to the area within the Venetian walls and was sparsely populated…A decisive contribution to the organisation and development of Nicosia was the detailed survey and map drafted by the young Lieutenant Horatio Herbert Kitchener in 1882,” the exhibit says, referring to the famous surveyor and British general.

Following this development, the British set out to deal with the main problems of the capital including the health of the inhabitants and transport.

Roads were cleared, sewage was put in, and the abattoir was moved out of the city.

Walking through the space, detailed descriptions are further given about how all aspects of life, including how banking, education and social life were affected by British rule, leading to the modern history of the country.

The original exhibition space was closed in May 2023, after about 20 years, for the renovation which saw the architectural upgrade and maintenance of the part of the building that houses the hall, conservation of the collection and the implementation of the new museum design.

The Leventis municipal museum and its partners carefully designed a renovation that meets the latest museum standards. The new state-of-the-art display cases incorporate specialised temperature and humidity settings.

Speaking at the opening of the revamped exhibit earlier in the week, President Nikos Christodoulides noted that the new exhibition space was important because the period contributed significantly to the course of the island’s history leading up to the establishment of the Republic.

The president remarked that the exhibition highlights crucial aspects of life in the capital of Cyprus during the period, aside from the usual focus on the Eoka struggle for liberation.

“I consider it […] important, that the exhibit [highlights] urban development, social life, economy, trade, education and transport, struggles for self-determination and freedom, as well as […] pre-independence institutions [such as] courts, banks and the police [which it] brings to life,” he said.

Christodoulides went on to praise the museum’s diligently researched presentation of artefacts and its public offering of an interesting “tour” of the municipality’s evolution over more than 100 years.

The president particularly commended the institution’s outreach to school students, noting that having a historical background was critical for development and evolut

In closing the president congratulated director of the museum Tzeni Lymperopoulou Savvidou; its curator Maria Patsalosavvi; historian Antigone Heraklidou; architects Nagia Savvidou and Karin Georgiadou, as well as the municipal administration and donors, for establishing what he called a modern, innovative “cultural diamond” of which Cypriots can be proud.