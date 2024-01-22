January 22, 2024

Award-winning films travel to Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
Cinephiles have something exciting to look forward to next month as award-winning Greek short films will be screened all over the island. Once again, the Drama International Short Film Festival on the Road will reach the big screens of Cyprus as it travels to dozens of destinations around the world.

Cinema theatres in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos will welcome outstanding short films towards the end of February. Nine films will be screened: Light of Light by Neritan Zinxhiria, Aerolin by Alexis Koukias-Pantelis, Crossing by Aineias Tsamatis and Katerina Mavrogeorgi, Midnight Skin by Manolis Mavris, Buffer Zone by Savvas Stavrou, The Parade by Michalis Galanopoulos, Good Girls Club: A Virginity Odyssey by Lida Vartzioti and Dimitris Tsakaleas, A Piece of Liberty by Antigoni Kapaka and Arizones by Giorgos Iliopoulos.

First to host them will be Larnaca on February 26, where the screenings happen in collaboration with the Larnaca Cinema Society and the Pattihio Municipal Theatre. Also on February 26, the Pafos House of Arts and Letters will welcome cinephiles to enjoy the screenings, repeating the event on the following evening as well.

On February 27 and 28, audiences in Nicosia (at Pantheon Theatre) and Limassol (at Rialto Theatre) will enjoy the Drama International Short Film Festival screenings, all of which include subtitles in English. What’s more, all of the screenings have free entry yet booking in advance is required.

 

Drama International Short Film Festival on the Road

Awarded Greek short film screenings. February 26. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. February 26-27. Pafos House of Arts and Letters, Paphos. February 27-28. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia and Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm (8pm in Paphos). In Greek with English subtitles. Free. www.dramafilmfestival.gr

