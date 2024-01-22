Cyprus based studio announces key leadership change

Cyprus-based digital studio TheSoul Publishing, which has received wide-spread recognition for its globally engaging and original content, on Monday announced that Aleksandra Sulimko, previously the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

According to the press release, in her new role, Sulimko will focus on enhancing TheSoul’s operational strategies and management practices, furthering the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

The company noted that Sulimko brings a wealth of experience to the COO role, having previously spearheaded efficient team and process development at TheSoul Publishing.

In addition, the company explained that “her expertise in fostering a robust company culture and driving significant corporate initiatives has been pivotal in the company’s global scaling efforts”.

Moreover, the firm noted that Sulimko’ transition from CHRO to COO is “a testament to her profound impact on TheSoul’s operations and growth”.

In regards to the announcement, the CEO of TheSoul Publishing, Arthur Mamedov stated that “Aleksandra’s transition to COO is a natural progression of her outstanding work and dedication to TheSoul”.

“Her ability to navigate complex organisational challenges and her commitment to our culture make her the ideal leader to drive our operational strategy,” he added.

Moreover, Mamedov said that “we are excited to see the positive changes she will bring in her new capacity and I am certain she will transition into an exceptional COO”.

TheSoul Publishing also said that in her new role, Sulimko will oversee the company’s overall project management framework, improve corporate governance, drive high-priority projects, streamline business workflows, and enhance internal communications.

Additionally, her focus will be on fostering organisational transformation, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and ensuring alignment across TheSoul Publishing’s global operations spread across 70 countries on six continents.

This leadership announcement comes as TheSoul Publishing continues to expand its presence in the digital content, talent management and creator services landscape, exemplified by its acquisition of Underscore Talent and the growth of the Shorthand Studios’ division.

Meanwhile, Sulimko stated that she is “genuinely thrilled to start this chapter as TheSoul Publishing’s COO”.

“My journey here has been filled with incredible experiences, and I’m excited to bring a more personal touch to our operations. It’s not just about strategies and processes; it’s about our people, their passions, and how we can all come together to create something truly special,” Sulimko concluded.

TheSoul Publishing, a global digital studio, has produced award-winning content in 21 languages across its numerous channels, including 5-Minute Crafts®, Bright Side, and more.

The company, first established in 2016, has 2 billion social media followers and continues to expand its presence on various platforms. It recently earned ‘Digital Studio of the Year’ at Digiday’s 2023 Video & TV Awards.

Finally, while TheSoul Publishing is headquartered in Cyprus, it has state-of-the-art studios across Europe and the United States.