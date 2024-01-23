January 23, 2024

Apple pays $13.7 mln Russian fine, antitrust agency says

By Reuters News Service
A woman with an umbrella walks past a display advertising Apple iPhone 14 during rainy weather in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
A woman with an umbrella walks past a display advertising Apple iPhone 14 during rainy weather in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

US tech giant Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab has paid a Russian fine of 1.2 billion roubles ($13.65 million), imposed over the company’s alleged abuse of its dominant market position concerning in-app payments, Russia’s FAS antitrust agency said on Monday.

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, has previously “respectfully disagreed” with a FAS ruling that Apple’s distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service said Apple had paid the fine on Jan. 19 and that the funds had been transferred to Russia’s federal budget.

In February 2023, the FAS said Apple had paid an around $12.1-million fine in another antitrust case alleging Apple’s abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies for several years, particularly over what Moscow deems unlawful content and a failure to store user data locally, in simmering disputes that intensified after Russia despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Apple paused all product sales in Russia soon after the conflict in Ukraine began and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

($1 = 87.8990 roubles)

