January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Australian OpenSportTennis

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service00
ao logo

Order of play on the main court on the 11th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (times local, prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7:15 p.m. (0815 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

9-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Night session

Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v 12-Zheng Qinwen (China)

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Sinner powers past Rublev to set up Djokovic showdown

Reuters News Service

Sabalenka demolishes Krejcikova to set up Gauff semi

Reuters News Service

Djokovic extinguishes Fritz fire to make Melbourne semis

Reuters News Service

Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach Australian Open semis

Reuters News Service

Brighton and Wolves cancel each other out in stalemate

Reuters News Service

Embiid scores record 70 points in 76ers win

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign