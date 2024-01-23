January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Christodoulides in Strasbourg to address the Council of Europe

By Tom Cleaver050
ΠτΔ – Αντιπροσωπείες Βουλής των Αντιπροσώπων και Βουλής των Ελλήνων στην ΚΣΣΕ
President Christodoulides at the working breakfast

President Nikos Christodoulides is in Strasbourg on Wednesday ahead of a planned address to the plenary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Prior to his speech, he hosted a working breakfast with the Greek Cypriot and Greek delegations to the PACE.

At the working breakfast, the members of the delegation informed Christodoulides about the PACE’s “multifaceted work” and about the “important experiences” they gain from their participation in the assembly.

They also expressed their thanks to Dora Bakoyiannis, head of the Greek delegation, as well its other members, “for their kind and continuous cooperation and support” for the Greek Cypriot delegation’s work.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the current developments regarding the Cyprus problem and other matters of international interest, as well as the role of the Council of Europe.

They also discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza and the planned humanitarian aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

The Turkish Cypriot delegation was not invited to the breakfast, but delegate Armagan Candan confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that they would attend the speech.

Christodoulides’ address is set to begin at 3:30pm.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus Shipping Minister meets with Royal Caribbean executives in Miami

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus economy slows down in fourth quarter amid regional tension

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Critics lambast ‘ineffective’ new policing measures

Iole Damaskinos

Turkish Cypriot taxi drivers call govt clampdown racist

Tom Cleaver

Packed schedule for UN envoy in Cyprus

Andria Kades

‘Everything went smoothly’ after hospital power outage

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign