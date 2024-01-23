January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Shipping Minister meets with Royal Caribbean executives in Miami

By Kyriacos Nicolaou04
cyprus business now cruise cruises tourism shipping royal carribean
Royal Caribbean cruise ship (file photo)

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis held discussions with top executives of Royal Caribbean in Miami during the previous week, presenting the competitive advantages and services offered by ship registration under the Cypriot flag, along with the prospect of establishing a maritime company in Cyprus.

According to an official statement by the deputy ministry, during her official visit to Miami from January 17 to January 21, as part of engagements with cruise industry leaders, Hadjimanolis met with Michael Bayley, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean.

The meeting affirmed Royal Caribbean’s intention to strengthen collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

In addition, potential collaborations were explored in a meeting with Norwegian Cruise Line, another significant player in the cruise market.

As part of her stay in Miami, Hadjimanolis visited the Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, owned by Royal Caribbean.

The ministry noted that Hadjimanolis toured the ship’s facilities and gained insights into innovative technologies designed to protect the environment.

Finally, accompanied by Cyprus Ambassador to the USA, Evangelos Savvas, Hadjimanolis also engaged with members of the Cypriot community in Miami, who are professionally active in the area.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

