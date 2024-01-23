January 23, 2024

Energy bills drop 30% after PVs installed in schools

By Iole Damaskinos029
File photo

Photovoltaic (PV) systems have been installed in 405 school buildings in collaboration with the electricity authority (EAC), the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

The final report on the project, agreed upon in the summer of 2023, was handed to Education Minister Athena Michaelidou by President of the EAC Board of Directors Despina Theodosiou on Monday.

The project involved installation of PV systems with a total power of 4.9MW, thermal insulation and waterproofing of surfaces on which the systems were installed.

The project led to a 30 per cent reduction in total energy consumption in schools, the ministry said.

EU funding from the recovery and resilience plan had been earmarked for the project, which fell under the EAC’s corporate social responsibility model. The installation was financed upfront by the EAC, to be gradually repaid by the ministry of the interior, to the tune of €6.6 million.

The success of the project was possible due to support from various state authorities including the energy ministry, the education ministry said.

“The goal for all is for Cyprus to enter the path of energy consciousness. Energy is a commodity of vital importance and [the] practical contribution of saving energy is a social responsibility,” Theodosiou said.

The project’s completion achieves the major goal of saving electricity and public money as well as creating energy awareness and protecting the environment.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

