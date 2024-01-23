January 23, 2024

€150 million upgrades for Polis Chrysochous

By Tom Cleaver
Polis Chrysochous (photo: Albert Stoecker)

Polis Chrysochous is to spend €150 million on upgrades to the town’s infrastructure, Mayor Yiotis Papachristofi said on Tuesday.

Planned upgrades include to the town’s sewerage system, upgrades to the Latsi harbour, the residential centres of Polis Chrysochous and neighbouring Prodromi, the road to the municipal beach, the hospital, the camping area, the Natura area near Limni, and the road between Neo Chorio and Latsi.

In addition, Papachristofi said an open meeting would be held on February 9, at which he would show the works carried out by the local authorities in the area in the seven years he has been mayor.

He added that he has had “excellent cooperation” with central government throughout his seven years as mayor, and that he also plans to hold a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides to inform him about the planned future projects to take place in Polis Chrysochous.

