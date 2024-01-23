January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Globe trotting artist returns to Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou01
paris sergiou

A new exhibition is set to open soon in the capital presenting the visual proposal of Paris Sergiou. Titled Preconscious, the showcase will run at the Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre from February 9 to March 1.

The young Cypriot painter, born in 2004, is an artist living and working in Nicosia who has been managing his own studio since the age of 15. Despite his young years, Sergiou has held three solo exhibitions in the past and in 2020 was the featured artist hosted by the interdisciplinary artist Achilles Ketonis, director of ARTos.

His artistic work has taken him to Thessaloniki as part of a group exhibition, to Spain, to Athens for a month-long residency and to Salzburg where his work was created as a kind of performance during the exhibition. Sergiou’s international endeavours have also included a studio stay in India, a recent association with ArtRewards based in Norway as well as an exhibition in the works, set to take place at Artifact Gallery in Manhattan in 2025.

This season, however, the focus returns to his home country as he presents Preconscious to Cypriot art enthusiasts. “Paris is intrigued by his relationship with the history of art and how great painters often created a ‘gap’ between their work and the everyday person,” organisers say. “Consequently, he handles his own presence on earth almost instantaneously, with absolute spontaneousness, utilising the sense of ‘now’ and striving to produce results with the quality of a clearer interpretation.”

 

Preconscious

Solo showcase by Paris Sergiou. February 9-March 1. Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. Tel: 22-766117. www.diatopos.com

