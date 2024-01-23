January 23, 2024

Two suspected car arson attacks in Limassol

An explosive device set a car on fire shortly before 5am in Limassol on Tuesday, while police are investigating a second car fire in the same district.

Police reported that the first incident involved the car of a 40-year-old, which was parked outside an apartment building in the area of Ayios Ioannis

According to fire services spokesman Andrea Kettis, firefighters responded to extinguish the fire and also evacuated residents of the building as a precautionary measure.

The vehicle was completely destroyed, while a second suffered heat damage, and the glass windows and exterior paint of the premises were also damaged.

The scene remains cordoned off by the police, who are investigating the case.

About an hour later, around 6am the fire services were called out to a second car fire in the Ayios Nikolaos area. The incident is also being investigated by police and there are “strong suspicions” of arson, Kettis said.

 

