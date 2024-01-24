January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus human resource authority focused on lifelong learning

By Souzana Psara015
tech worker woman in tech remote work cyprus mail 1024x676

The Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad) on Tuesday outlined its strategic objectives for the years 2024 to 2026, saying that its focus is on the continuous and lifelong learning of various segments of the population.

According to statements made by the authority, key targets include employed individuals, the unemployed, and those who are currently inactive, with a specific focus on the youth, the elderly, low-skilled workers, and the long-term unemployed.

Moreover, in alignment with its strategic plan, as highlighted in the announcement from the Anti-Corruption Agency, the overarching goal is to boost productivity, improve competitiveness, and foster the resilience of Cypriot businesses.

What is more, it was noted that the primary means of achieving these objectives involve improving adaptability and optimising the utilisation of human resources potential.

Within the framework of the authority’s strategic objectives, an important focus is on reinforcing the assurance of quality and effectiveness within the human resources training and development system.

The authority said that this involves thorough evaluation and certification of training programmes.

Finally, the authority said that there is a focused initiative to strengthen control systems and procedures, creating a strong framework for the continuous improvement of knowledge, skills, attitudes, and professional qualifications of the local labour market.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Primark’s sales growth slows in Christmas quarter

Reuters News Service

Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in Q2 as inflation eases

Reuters News Service

BOJ signals conviction on hitting inflation goal in hawkish tilt, stands pat for now

Reuters News Service

EU protection for Cyprus’ crafts

CM Guest Columnist

President discusses decision implementation with ECHR president

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign