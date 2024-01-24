January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

‘Cyprus solution the key to end north property developments’

By Tom Cleaver00
Pancyprian Refugee Association, Annita Demetriou, House speaker, Parliament
Annita Demetriou at the Pancyprian Refugee Association meeting

A “sustainable and functional” solution to the Cyprus problem is the key to ending development on Greek Cypriot-owned land in the north, House President Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday night.

Addressing a meeting of internally displaced persons, she said such a solution is the “effective response” to the continued construction in areas such as Trikomo, the unilateral reopening of Varosha, and the selling of Greek Cypriot-owned property to third country nationals.

She added that “we must not allow even a single moment to go to waste” in the search for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“We must declare with sincerity our readiness, especially now with the arrival of the [United Nations] envoy, to contribute to finding common ground, to create the conditions for the resumption of a meaningful dialogue on the basis of the agreed framework,” she said.

This framework, she added, must entail “a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, in accordance with the UN resolutions.”

She also made reference to the 0.4 per cent property sales levy, the proceeds of which go to support internally displaced persons. The levy was introduced in 2022, and had raised a total of €43 million by December.

She said the levy will “never be used for any other reason … than to improve the lives” of internally displaced persons.

She added, “as a state, we have a huge debt and responsibility” towards internally displaced persons, and that “behind every political debate, behind the statistics and numbers, there are people with tragic stories.”

“The least we owe, if we respect ourselves, is to ensure their voice be heard and their problems find immediate solutions,” he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Restaurant review: Momo Asian Kitchen Bar, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Worker and employer charged for labour law violations

Nikolaos Prakas

Man sentenced to jail for Paphos courthouse damage

Nikolaos Prakas

North threatens to reciprocate taxi driver clampdown

Tom Cleaver

Has Limassol therapist found secret to wellbeing?

Theo Panayides

Elderly woman claims cash stolen by man who moved her car

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign