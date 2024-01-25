January 25, 2024

Diners to feast across Cyprus’ divide

By Tom Cleaver03
banquet

A lunch table is to be set up on Saturday to cross Cyprus’ divide as part of a new bicommunal initiative.

Going by the name “Ban-quet” the initiative will see half a lunch table set up in the northern part of Nicosia and the other half in the southern part of the same city.

Diners will bring their own food, some of which will be transported to the opposite side, before being paired with a diner from the opposite side. They will then enjoy their lunch via video call with someone sat “opposite” them via video link.

The event is set to begin at 2pm, with those participating encouraged to bring a smartphone with internet connection, a pair of headphones and food.

Participation form: https://forms.gle/xfyT5mF9CH62vi5s6

