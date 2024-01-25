January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Government measures for Turkish Cypriots announced ‘soon’

By Andria Kades
citzens service centre

The government will “soon” announce unilateral measures for Turkish Cypriots, to coincide with the arrival of the new UN envoy to Cyprus, it emerged on Thursday.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the timing of the UN’s Maria Angela Holguin arrival will make “appropriate timing” for the announcement.

Holguin is expected to arrive to Cyprus on January 29.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Letymbiotis said the measures were made as a result of suggestions from Turkish Cypriot citizens.

“They are measures based on the legal framework and send message that the Republic of Cyprus has the will and intention to be a common home for Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriots.”

Though the measures have not been officially announced they include hiring Turkish speaking staffers at citizens’ centres, expansion of the list of products that will be allowed to cross the Green Line (which will not be items competing with the Republic), facilitation for crossings for Turkish Cypriot workers and students, as well as an allowance for widowed Turkish Cypriots.

 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

