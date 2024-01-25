Fintech firm Quadcode promotes Michael Gitsis to Chief Operating Officer

Quadcode, a Cyprus-based fintech company specialising in financial brokerage activities, on Thursday announced the promotion of Michael Gitsis from Chief Financial and Administrative Officer (CFAO) to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

The company explained that “this strategic move is a testament to Michael’s exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the success of the company”.

According to the announcement, from now on, as the COO of the company, Gitsis will play a pivotal role in leading Quadcode towards continued growth and success.

Moreover, the firm noted that this expansion of his portfolio aligns with the company’s commitment to bringing the best and most efficient solutions to a dynamic market environment.

“In his five years with us, Michael has consistently shown exceptional responsibility, directness, and multitasking skills,” said Anton Rabinovich, CEO of Quadcode.

“His dedication exceeds our targets, demonstrating his commitment to our success,” he added.

“Michael is a trustworthy individual who consistently delivers outstanding results. As our new COO, I am confident he will continue to drive our company to greater heights,” Rabinovich concluded.

What is more, the company said that the new COO’s extensive experience in financial management and his deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, make him an essential and valuable asset of the company.

The firm added that Gitsis’ leadership will be instrumental in driving Quadcode’s strategic initiatives, ensuring operational excellence, and maintaining the highest standards of compliance.

“I am grateful for the opportunities Quadcode has provided, and I’m committed to continue contributing my best to help the company achieve even greater heights,” Gitsis stated.

“I’m excited about this new chapter in my career, and I look forward to working closely with the various business units within the Quadcode group to accomplish our shared goals and objectives,” he added.

Furthermore, Quadcode said that it is confident that Gitsis’ promotion will further encourage the team while contributing to the company’s continued success in the market.

Aside from the aforementioned financial brokerage activities, Quadcode also offers advanced financial products to clients globally.

The company’s flagship product is its internal trading platform offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to other brokers.

By being a business-to-consumer (B2C) financial broker themselves, and offering their technological solutions as a business-to-business (B2B) SaaS solution to other brokers, they are able to identify opportunities and improve their offerings for both worlds.

Quadcode has more than 700 employees and service providers working in seven offices across the world. Locations include the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, the UAE, the Bahamas, Australia, and the company’s headquarters in Cyprus.