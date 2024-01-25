January 25, 2024

€9.5m donation in support of Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre

Bank of Cyprus (BoC) CEO Panicos Nicolaou paid a customary visit to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre (BOCOC), where he offered New Year’s wishes to staff and thanked them for their contribution to patients.

Welcoming CEO Nicolaou, BOCOC Board of Trustees Chairman Christos Triantafyllides thanked the Bank and government for the steadfast support to the Oncology Centre during its 25 years of operation.

“It has been a unique and successful partnership between the private and state sectors for 25 years, with absolute success,” he said. Addressing the staff, he added: “this is due to you, the medical, paramedical, nursing and administrative staff”.

“The Centre,” stressed Chairman Triantafyllides, “in addition to treatment, offers something more, and that is hope.”

On the occasion of CEO Nicolaou’s visit, Triantafyllides also expressed his gratitude to the Pension Fund of the Employees of the former Chartered Bank, from which, through the Bank of Cyprus Medical Foundation, the amount of €9.5 million was donated. This amount was used to replace the Centre’s three Linear Accelerators with new, state-of-the-art accelerators.

For his part, CEO Nicolaou expressed gratitude for the work carried out by the Oncology Centre, stressing that the Bank of Cyprus will continue to support efforts to develop it into an integrated cancer treatment centre, with state-of-the-art medical equipment offering new diagnostic and therapeutic methods for cancer.

Nicolaou noted that from the time BOCOC was established, up till the present, the Bank of Cyprus has contributed approximately EUR 70 million, and in 2023, twice as much as 2022 was donated. “We are committed,” the BoC chief added, “to contribute even more funds in the coming years, to enable the Centre to implement its plans to expand its infrastructure.”

Following the addresses, BOCOC staff cut the traditional Vasilopita cake, to usher in an auspicious 2024.

