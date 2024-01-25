January 25, 2024

Man arrested for setting own car on fire

By Tom Cleaver012
File photo: police car in the north

Police in Karavas arrested a 50-year-old man on Wednesday evening after he set his own car on fire.

The man, who was seven times over the legal alcohol limit to drive, reportedly told police he had set his car on fire because he was being “treated unfairly” and that he had set the car on fire using a match.

The blaze was extinguished by the fire brigade, but the car was rendered completely unusable.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

