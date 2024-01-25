January 25, 2024

Think tank implores leaders to reunify Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver02
Christodoulides, Tatar, CMP
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The bicommunal Eastern Mediterranean Think Tank has penned a letter to Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar, imploring them to make progress towards Cypriot reunification.

“We feel the need to publicly express our sadness, dismay and distress resulting from the lack of progress towards the reunification of Cyprus,” they said, adding their belief that the “vast majority of Cypriots” are in favour of the idea.

“We specifically ask you to do whatever is necessary to comply with the wishes of the people of Cyprus.”

They said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report caused them “concern”, and said “we strongly urge you to take the necessary steps and make the necessary concessions that will lead to the reunification of Cyprus.”

Such a solution, they said, must be “on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Guterres Framework, and the convergences attained in 2017 at Crans Montana”.

“We therefore ask you to reject the pressure applied onto you by the separatist minorities in our communities and press with unwavering determination towards attaining the goal of reunifying Cyprus without delay,” they said.

The think tank consists of prominent members of both Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

