January 26, 2024

Man sentenced to four years for drug possession

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Larnaca criminal court imposed a four-year prison sentence on a 31-year-old man on Friday after finding him guilty of illegal drug possession with the intent to supply to others.

According to a statement released by the police, “the 31-year-old was arrested on October 16, 2023, when, during a check on his luggage upon arrival at Larnaca airport from another European country, one kilogramme and 140 grammes of cannabis were found.”

Drug squad (Ykan) officers and customs officials found five packages containing the drugs in his suitcase.

The man was arrested and brought into custody. At the end of his trial on Friday, the judge sentenced him to four years in prison.

