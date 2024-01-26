January 26, 2024

Tatar calls meeting of Turkish Cypriot politicians

Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar on Friday evening called a meeting of the north’s political leaders, with the meeting believed to have been held in advance of United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s arrival in Cyprus.

The meeting was attended by ‘prime minister’ and ruling coalition party UBP Leader Unal Ustel, ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu, coalition party leaders Fikri Ataoglu of the DP and Erhan Arikli of the YDP, as well as opposition party CTP Leader Tufan Erhurman.

Also in attendance were Tatar’s special representative Gunes Onar and undersecretary Okan Donangil.

While no statements were made to the press before or after the meeting, it is believed its subject was Holguin’s arrival, which is scheduled for Sunday.

After having arrived, she is due to hold separate meetings with both Tatar and President Nikos Christodoulides.

In addition, she is expected to meet with representatives of non-governmental organisations, including women’s and youth organisations.

