January 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clouds and rain expected for the weekend, temperatures set to drop

By Staff Reporter06
snow cropped
A police officer in Troodos

The weather will become gradually cloudier over Saturday, while rain is expected the next day, the met office said.

According to the met office, the temperature is expected to rise to 15 degrees C inland, 17 on the coast, and five degrees in the mountains.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to five degrees inland, eight degrees on the coast, and zero degrees in the mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy in the morning, but by the afternoon is it is expected to rain in some areas, while in the mountains it is expected to snow.

Isolated storms are also expected for Monday and Tuesday, while the temperature is expected to fall.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Limassol marine fuels group charts path toward sustainability

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tepak launches anti-disinformation centre ‘Fact-Check Cyprus’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Possible Carmelite Order community uncovered in Limassol excavation

Jean Christou

North to restart Covid vaccinations

Tom Cleaver

Tatar calls meeting of Turkish Cypriot politicians

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign