January 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 200 migrants returned to their home countries from Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas01
File photo: Larnaca airport

Over 200 migrants were repatriated over the past week, after they were found to be illegally residing in the Republic, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a total of 239 people were returned to their home countries.

Since the beginning of the year, 814 returned voluntarily, after being found to live in the Republic illegally.

Police said that in 2023, 9,699 people were repatriated to their countries.

Also, on Thursday night another 16 migrants were deported, leaving from Larnaca airport, as part of mission organised by the French police and FRONTEX, which the Cypriot police are participating in.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

