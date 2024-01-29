January 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainment

Nicosia’s Theatro Ena closes, slams Deputy Ministry

By Tom Cleaver00
Παράταση ζωής για ακόμα έξι μήνες για το Θέατρο ΕΝΑ
Theatro Ena in Nicosia

Nicosia’s Theatro Ena theatre announced on Monday the suspension of its operations after 37 years of continuous presence.

The theatre announced the decision in a social media post, lambasting Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou in the process.

The sloppiness and ‘that’ll do attitude’ have achieved their goal. The Thymeli plan achieved its goal and the Deputy minister’s wishes for productions to take place have not come true,” they said.

They added, “Theatro Ena, the worst theatre in Cyprus according to the rating of the experts at the Deputy ministry, after 37 years of continuous presence, suspends its operations after not being accepted for sponsorship under the disastrous Thymeli plan.”

“Quite simply, the maths don’t work out, and the experts at the Deputy ministry’s plans are constantly making things worse.”

“We, the ‘civil servants’ of the theatre remain stubbornly in our positions, looking for solutions to continue, and to not let this inertia defeat us,” they said.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

