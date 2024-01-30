January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Finance Minister discusses recent developments with Jordanian ambassador

By Souzana Psara01
finance ministry 1
Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Ambassador of Jordan to Cyprus Basheer F. Zoubi on Tuesday met at the ministry’s offices in Nicosia, with the discussions primarily focusing on economic and regional developments, affecting both Cyprus and Jordan.

“We exchanged views on issues concerning both countries, including regional developments,” the Cypriot minister said.

Expressing optimism for enhanced cooperation in areas such as the economy, tourism, and investment, he added that he hopes that the relations between Cyprus and Jordan “continue to strengthen, addressing all relevant matters”.

Meanwhile, Basheer F. Zoubi highlighted the positive nature of the meeting, saying that “the meeting is in the context of the very good relations between the two countries at the highest level,” while also recalling President Nikos Christodoulides’ recent visit to Amman.

Finally, the ambassador highlighted the shared aspiration for collaboration between Cyprus and Jordan.

“Both countries wish to collaborate for a better future for all,” the ambassador said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Counterfeit notes seizures increase in 2023

Antigoni Pitta

SUI and Injective (INJ) seek D’App growth, Algotech (ALGT) emerges as a top contender

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus’ shining star on ice

Sara Douedari

Fatal traffic accident prison sentence increased

Iole Damaskinos

PVs for all edges closer

Iole Damaskinos

Lack of renovations hurting Pernera hotels, Tourism Minister says

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign