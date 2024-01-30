Lack of renovations hurting Pernera hotels, Tourism Minister says

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis this week addressed long-lasting competitiveness issues in the Pernera area, between Protaras and Paralimni, acknowledging the closure of eight tourist accommodation units since 2006.

“Concerning the analysis that everything is to blame for the loss of the Russian market, this specific loss may have worsened the situation, but it seems that the problem is endless,” Koumis said.

Acknowledging high competitiveness in the area, Koumis also recognised the challenges of the region.

Certain hotel units, he explained, face closure or low competitiveness due to overdue renovations, impacting neighbouring leisure centres.

“Unfortunately, this drags down the neighbouring leisure centres, whose success was almost entirely dependent on the occupancy of the units,” the minister said.

Koumis also discussed the two recent incentive plans that aim to address the situation. One plan targets hotel businesses seeking specialisation in health and wellness, providing grants for upgrades.

“One is a grant scheme aimed at hotel businesses that wish to specialise in the health and wellness sector and are therefore given the opportunity to upgrade,” Koumis said.

A special presentation for this project took place in Paralimni to explain it to interested business owners, especially those in the region.

The second plan focuses on recreation centres and shops selling traditional products, providing financial assistance amid prolonged tourism crises.

“Consequently, we have provided financial assistance solutions both to hotel businesses, as well as to leisure centres, as well as to shops selling traditional products,” Koumis said, highlighting the inclusive nature of the plans.

In addition to these plans, Koumis revealed efforts to bring back the discussion on the earlier interest of a university, aiming to create a training centre in the area.

Discussions also included the possibility of restructuring a recently completed road that cuts through the core of the region.

Concerning reports about the absence of organised events in the Pernera area, Koumis clarified that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism does not take charge of event organisation or provide specific instructions regarding where such events should take place.

However, he expressed the view that hosting events could contribute positively to the region, and local authorities are receptive to the idea.

“It is important to remember that tourism operates in a highly competitive context,” Koumis said.

“In addition to the state’s responsibility, there is also a parallel responsibility on the part of the business sector,” he added.

Moreover, the minister said that a tourist accommodation unit that has not undergone renovation for an extended period typically does not rank high among the preferences of potential visitors and tourists. In such cases, the state is unable to intervene, he noted.

“Our responsibility is to support the business side through specific tools, and we have done this by announcing the plans through the recovery and resilience,” Koumis concluded.