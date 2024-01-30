January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads to Troodos open only to vehicles with snow chains

By Staff Reporter02
troodos snow police
File photo

Roads leading to Troodos are open only to vehicles with anti-skid chains or four-wheel drive, police announced on Tuesday.

The statement noted that light snowfall has so far affected the roads from Platres – Troodos, Karvounas – Troodos and Prodromos – Troodos.

The remaining road network, both in mountainous and urban areas, as well as the highways, are not facing any particular problems at the time of the announcement.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Injured man arrested at Paphos hospital

Staff Reporter

Five arrested for illegal employment in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Rains, storms and snow

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Opening up of energy market pushed back – again

Elias Hazou

North police close motorway after hailstorm

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign