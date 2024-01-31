World-renowned Cypriot pianist in Limassol

February will be a special month for music lovers on the island as a number of exciting performances are coming up. In the world of classical music and piano masters, Martino Tirimo is considered to be one of the greats, often described as “an inspiring poet of the piano”. A unique chance to witness him live approaches soon as his piano recital will grace Limassol’s cultural scene.
On February 11, Rialto Theatre will offer its stage to the Larnaca-born pianist who is regarded by critics and artists alike as one of today’s most distinguished musicians. Tirimo will present some of the greatest works of the classical repertoire: Beethoven’s 7 Ländlerische Tänze WoO11 and Sonata No.32 in C minor Op.111, Schumann’s Fantasy in C major Op.17 and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.12.
Before the Cypriot pianist conquered world stages, he performed concertos and conducted performances of La Traviata with Italian orchestras and soloists when he was just 12 years old. His musical flair was a gift from his father, a distinguished violinist and opera conductor. At the age of 16, he went on to study music in London and Vienna and won international piano competitions in Munich and Geneva that launched his international career.
Since then, he has been performing all over the world with acclaimed orchestras from the global scene. Tirimo has shared the stage with the Vienna Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, the London Symphony and many more, giving more than 100 concerts in 2010 alone.
Apart from performing, Tirimo also works as a conductor, a mentor and a teacher who is now in demand for masterclasses worldwide, most recently at festivals in Japan, China, the USA and Italy. In two weeks’ time he returns close to his hometown to perform in front of Limassol audiences, bringing some of the best classical compositions from the world repertoire to life.
Writing about his performances, critic Bill Newman wrote in Music and Vision: “Tirimo’s playing belongs to a past generation of ‘greats’. Listening to him, I conjure up aural images of Solomon, Arrau, Kempff, Schnabel and Rubinstein. Throughout the evening, one was consistently aware that this supreme musician placed himself entirely at the service of the composer.”
Martino Tirimo
Cypriot pianist plays the greatest works of the classical repertoire. February 11. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €15-20. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745